Bradley (pectoral) has joined the Rays in Tampa Bay and is likely to be activated to make his season debut this week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley has been out all season with a right pectoral strain, but he looked good in two rehab starts, most recently yielding just one earned run across six innings while striking out eight with Triple-A Durham this past Friday. The exact date for Bradley's season debut has not yet been revealed, but it would either come Wednesday against the White Sox or sometime this weekend versus the Yankees.