Walls underwent right hip surgery Monday and is expected to return to participating in baseball activities in February, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The procedure was to relieve discomfort from an impingement and repair a labral tear in his right hip. Walls' readiness for Opening Day will be determined later in the rehab process, according to a release from the team. He hit .179 with a .278 slugging percentage in his final 263 at-bats of the season.