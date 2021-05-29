Walls isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Thursday. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz starts at third base.
