Rays' Tommy Pham: Hampered by multiple injuries

Pham, who went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers, is significantly hampered by hand and elbow injuries that would sideline him were the Rays not in the playoff hunt, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He wants to be out there, we want him out there, we've got to continue a do a good job of managing his workload, the treatment and rehab everything,'' manager Kevin Cash said.

The veteran outfielder says his right hand issue, which he originally sustained Aug. 9 while sliding, has shown some improvement of late but still leaves him at less than full strength. Meanwhile, his elbow problem has officially been diagnosed as a flexor strain, and Pham is planning to address it with platelet-rich plasma injections and stem cell treatments this offseason. In a testament to his toughness, Pham has remained a viable contributor during the most critical time of the season, as he was hitting .340 with one home run and eight RBI over the 13 games prior to Tuesday's blanking.