Brujan went 2-for-3 with one double, one run scored and two steals in Saturday's loss to Kansas City.

Brujan was demoted to the minors in late April after going 5-for-20 (.250) with seven strikeouts and zero extra-base hits but returned to the big leagues on June 5. Saturday's performance was his best since the call-up, posting his first multi-hit effort of the stint while collecting his first and second stolen base of the campaign. Though Brujan is slashing a lowly .227/.261/.250, he'll continue to see action for as long as Brandon Lowe (back) is on the shelf.