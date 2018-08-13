Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss against the Blue Jays.

Adames pushed across Tampa Bay's only run of the contest in the fourth inning by singling to left field. The bullpen would later allow runs in the sixth and eighth innings on the way to a one-run loss. Adames has put together a modest six-game hitting streak over the course of the Rays' last two series, going 11-for-23 with three extra-base hits and three RBI during that stretch. Tampa Bay is slated to begin a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday.