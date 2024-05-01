Adames went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Adames extended the Brewers' lead to 3-0 with a solo shot off Zach Eflin in the sixth inning before breaking the game open with a three-run blast off Erasmo Ramirez in the seventh. Adames now has three homers and eight RBI in his last two contests after going 16 games without a long ball. Overall, the 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .278/.373/.496 with six homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals through 30 games this season.