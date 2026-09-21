Adames (elbow) intends to take batting practice and participate in fielding work Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants have been eliminated from postseason contention, but it doesn't appear as though Adames, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 24 due to a left elbow sprain, has been shut down for the season just yet. Following Monday's matchup, San Francisco will have five games remaining, so it's possible the star shortstop will return before the end of the campaign in an effort to end the year on a high note. However, it's not clear if the club would be willing to activate Adames with nothing left to play for.