Adames went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over St. Louis.

Adames managed to collect all three of his doubles from different Cardinals pitchers, hitting one each off Lance Lynn, Matthew Liberatore and Kyle Leahy. With his effort Friday night, the Brewers shortstop reached double-digit two-baggers, sporting 10 doubles on the season. Overall, Adames is hitting .265/.351/.476 with seven home runs, 23 runs scored and 27 RBI over 168 plate appearances.