Adames went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and two additional runs scored in Friday's 11-1 victory over the Orioles.

Adames broke the game open in the fifth inning, cranking a three-run homer off Jonathan Heasley to extend Milwaulkie's lead to 7-1. The 28-year-old Adames had been stuck in a 1-for-14 slump in three games prior to Friday's contest. Overall, he's now 13-for-49 (.265) with three homers, eight runs scored, seven RBI and a stolen base through 12 games to start the season.