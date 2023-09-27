Adames is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The Brewers are sitting multiple regulars after clinching the NL Central title Tuesday, including Adames. Brice Turang will shift to shortstop while Andruw Monasterio starts at the keystone.
