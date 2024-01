The Brewers and Adames avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $12.25 million contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's a sizable raise for the shortstop in what was his final year of arbitration eligibility before he enters free agency next winter. Adames batted only .217 for the Brewers in 2023 but socked 24 home runs, giving him 75 over 387 games during his time in Milwaukee.