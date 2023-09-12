Adames went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.

Adames knocked an RBI double in the third inning and then cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth. In what's mostly been a down year for him, the 28-year-old shortstop has rebounded a bit over the last few weeks. In his last 21 games, Adames has gone 23-for-81 (.284) with 12 extra-base hits and 25 RBI. His season slash line now sits at .215/.299/.413 with 48 extra-base hits through 561 plate appearances.