Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Adames started the first 58 games of the season at shortstop for the Brewers but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. The 28-year-old has carried a hot bat over the past 11 contests with two homers, 13 RBI and a 1.100 OPS in 43 at-bats. Joey Ortiz will shift to shortstop while Oliver Dunn receives a start at third base.