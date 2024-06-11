Adames went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-1 win against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Adames singled and stole second base in the second inning, gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead on a solo homer in the fourth and added some insurance on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Adames opened June in a 4-for-28 slump through eight games, but he now has double-digit home runs and stolen bases following Monday's outburst. On the season, Adames is slashing .248/.328/.433 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and 10 steals while primarily hitting cleanup.