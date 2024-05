Adames went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Adames popped his first home run since May 7 when he crushed a 427-foot, three-run shot off Hayden Wesneski in the eighth inning. The Brewers shortstop hopes the homer turns his month around, as he entered the game slashing .213/.253/.404 over 99 plate appearances in May. Overall, Adames is hitting .249/.322/.440 with eight home runs, 27 runs scored and 35 RBI in 233 plate appearances.