Adames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, three total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Adames extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with two homers, five doubles and 10 RBI. The shortstop is up to a .255/.328/.454 slash line with nine long balls, 39 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 55 contests this season. He's bounced back from his poor 2023 and is on pace to challenge for a 100-RBI campaign.