Adames went 5-for-7 (.714) with three home runs, six RBI, six runs and a walk over his last two spring games.

Adames recorded at least one hit in all but four of the 15 games he appeared in this spring, and he capped off the exhibition season in fine fashion with a three-homer game and another multi-hit effort. Adames is locked in as Milwaukee's starting shortstop and figures to occupy a spot in the middle third of the batting order.