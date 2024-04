Adames went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Adames took Emerson Hancock deep to left in the fourth which wound up knocking the 25-year-old pitcher from the game. It's now his second home run in his last three games, as he now has 82 home runs since 2021 which is the most by any shortstop in the majors. Adames has been seen the ball exceptionally well early on, slashing .300/.400/.533 with a 5:4 BB:K in 35 plate appearances.