Adames went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, four RBI and a walk during Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rays.

Adames hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to drive in William Contreras and put Milwaukee on the scoreboard, but his fifth-inning three-run shot off Jacob Lopez blew the game open and gave Milwaukee a 6-1 lead. The 28-year-old shortstop boasts a .270/.369/.441 slash line through 130 plate appearances this season, though his performance was trending downward prior to his outburst Tuesday.