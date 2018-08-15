Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Font (lat) may not return from the DL this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "In all likelihood it will be really challenging to see him at any point the rest of this year," the manager said.

Font has been sidelined since the end of June with a lat strain, and it appears the injury that was originally given an eight-week recovery timetable could keep him sidelined through the remainder of the season. If the 28-year-old is indeed done for the season, he'll finish the year with a 5.93 ERA across 44 innings between the A's, Dodgers and Rays.