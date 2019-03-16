Diaz went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Friday's game against Detroit.

Diaz plated a run in the fourth inning on a single to right field, and he clubbed a three-run homer in the fifth to give Tampa Bay a four-run lead. The 27-year-old is having a decent camp and has gone 9-for-31 with two home runs, nine RBI and two runs scored thus far.

