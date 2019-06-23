Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Delivers another quality start
Chirinos allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He struck out three but did not factor in the decision.
Chirinos was actually in line for the loss when he exited the game, but the Rays were able to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning to give him the no-decision. The 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB through 87 innings and lines up to start Friday versus the Rangers.
