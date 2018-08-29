Chirinos tossed five innings in relief during Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Braves and gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three in the 81-pitch outing.

As expected, Chirinos entered the contest after opener Ryne Stanek exited and handled the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander wasn't especially sharp and was on track to take the loss after departing with the Rays trailing 5-4, but Tampa Bay ended up tying the game in the eighth inning to take Chirinos off the hook. With Chirinos logging five-plus innings in six of his past seven appearances, it appears he'll continue to serve as a de facto starter out of the bullpen, but it may often be difficult to predict when he'll be scheduled to pitch at the start of a given week.