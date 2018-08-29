Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Hit hard Tuesday
Chirinos tossed five innings in relief during Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Braves and gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three in the 81-pitch outing.
As expected, Chirinos entered the contest after opener Ryne Stanek exited and handled the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander wasn't especially sharp and was on track to take the loss after departing with the Rays trailing 5-4, but Tampa Bay ended up tying the game in the eighth inning to take Chirinos off the hook. With Chirinos logging five-plus innings in six of his past seven appearances, it appears he'll continue to serve as a de facto starter out of the bullpen, but it may often be difficult to predict when he'll be scheduled to pitch at the start of a given week.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Set for bulk of innings Tuesday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Picks up second win•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: To work bulk of innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Rotation return unlikely•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Battered by Red Sox•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: To pitch bulk of innings Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....