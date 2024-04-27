Eflin (1-3) took the loss Friday after surrendering five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters in six innings.

Facing a White Sox offense that sports an MLB-worst .575 OPS, Eflin had a golden opportunity to pick up his second win of the season. Instead, he gave up two runs in the first five innings before surrendering a three-run homer to Martin Maldonado in the sixth that would ensure Chicago remained in the lead for the rest of the game. Eflin now holds a 4.08 ERA and 1.19 WHIP after his rough outing and projects to make his next start Wednesday against a strong Milwaukee lineup.