Eflin (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Eflin fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and was lifted after giving up another pair of runs on four hits in the fifth frame. He allowed five Angels to cross the plate overall, the second time through three starts that he's allowed at least that many runs. Eflin's ERA now sits at 6.35 through 17 innings on the campaign, and he's given up four homers thus far. The right-hander does have a nice 15:2 K:BB on the season, but he's struggling to follow up on last year's career-best 16-win campaign.