Eflin (1-1) picked up the win over the Rangers on Tuesday after allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Eflin needed just 69 pitches to get through six innings before running into some trouble in the seventh. He allowed two hits to his first three batters before a Jonah Heim single drove in the Rangers' first run of the day and led to Eflin being pulled from the game. It was a major bounce back performance against one of the best hitting lineups in the league after Eflin struggled down the stretch in his first start of the year. He's lined up to take the mound on the road against the Angels to begin next week.