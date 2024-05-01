Eflin (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Eflin allowed a two-run double to William Contreras in the third inning before allowing a solo homer to Willy Adames in the sixth. The 30-year-old Eflin's now been stuck with a loss in consecutive starts -- he's allowed seven earned runs over 11.2 innings in that span. Eflin's ERA is now up to 4.17 with a 1.17 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB in seven starts this year. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the White Sox.