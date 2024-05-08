Eflin (2-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander put together his longest outing of the season, throwing an efficient 94 pitches (65 strikes) and blanking Chicago for six innings before Paul DeJong touched him up for a solo shot in the seventh. The quality start was Eflin's fourth of the season in eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39:4 K:BB through 48 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come early next week in Boston.