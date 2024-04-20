Eflin allowed three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

Eflin was locked into a pitchers' duel with opposing starter Nestor Cortes, with neither factoring into the decision. As a result, Eflin still sits with just one win this season, though he's been doing his part with a 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB in 29.1 innings. A 16-game winner a season ago, Eflin will have a great opportunity to get back into the win column next week in a matchup against the White Sox in Chicago.