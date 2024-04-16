Eflin didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing six hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings against the Angels.

Eflin got his revenge against the Angels on Monday, holding them scoreless after allowing five runs in five innings against them on April 8. The 30-year-old has yielded mixed results through four starts, giving up at least five earned runs twice while surrendering one run over 12.2 innings during his other pair of starts. Despite the inconsistencies, Eflin's command has been impeccable, with two walks allowed in 23.1 innings. Eflin's projected for a start against the Yankees on Saturday.