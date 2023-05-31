Eflin did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Eflin settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, blanking the Cubs over his subsequent five frames before surrendering a leadoff double to Seiya Suzuki in the seventh. It's the third consecutive quality start for Eflin, who's pitched at least six innings in his last six outings. He's 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB through 10 starts (60 innings) this season.