Verdugo (back/oblique) is running outside and resuming throwing Thursday, Williams reports.

It's the first time the 23-year-old has thrown since September, so it appears to be a significant step as he works his way back up to full strength from oblique strain and stress fracture in his back. Verdugo remains without a timeline for his return, leaving his status for Opening Day as questionable, at best.

