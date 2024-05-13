Double-A Portland placed Jordan on its 7-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left ring finger, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Jordan suffered the injury during a play at home plate in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Binghamton and is expected to require multiple weeks to recover from the injury. The 21-year-old is hitting .283 with two home runs and a 9.9 percent strikeout rate in 25 games with Portland this season.