Dalbec started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.

Dalbec was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Friday and in the lineup for an injured Rafael Devers (shoulder). The injured third baseman is also expected to sit out Saturday, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, so Dalbec may get a second straight start. Dalbec, who opened the season on the 26-man roster, is still seeking his first hit (0-for-12).