Dalbec started at first base and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

The day after Boston learned it would be without primary first baseman Triston Casas (fractured rib) for a significant stretch of time, Dalbec replaced him at first base. Unfortunately, Dalbec's season-opening struggles continued. He's now 1-for-32 (.031) with 18 strikeouts. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, in talking with Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, sounds like he'll roll with Dalbec as the primary fill-in. "We've got Bobby now. He's my first baseman. He'll play," Cora said. "I said, 'Hey man, don't feel like one at-bat is going to dictate what we do with you. Just go out there, have fun, and put a good swing on it, and we'll see what happens.'" For now, it looks like Boston will ride with Dalbec and Pablo Reyes as fill-ins. Rob Refsnyder may also get opportunities there.