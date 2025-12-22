Dalbec agreed Sunday to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants of a Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec had bounced around between four organizations over the past three seasons and had seen most of his plate appearances in the minors during that time, as his sky-high strikeout rates prevented him from gaining traction in the big leagues. The 30-year-old likely wouldn't have had much difficulty securing a minor-league deal this winter, but he'll instead try his luck overseas on a more lucrative contract that will guarantee him more than $1 million. If he excels in Japan during the upcoming season, Dalbec could revisit a return to affiliated ball in 2027.