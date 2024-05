The Red Sox will option Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Dalbec no longer had a path to clear playing time after the Red Sox signed Dominic Smith to split time at first base with Garrett Cooper, so he will head to the minors to serve as an organizational depth piece. The 28-year-old has slashed just .137/.200/.176 across 56 plate appearances with Boston this season.