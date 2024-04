Dalbec started at third base and then moved to first base after Triston Casas (rib) was removed from Saturday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Casas underwent testing to determine the severity of the injury and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. That suggests Dalbec could be in line as a replacement at first base for as long as Casas needs; however, Dalbec is batting just .038 (1-for-26) to start the season.