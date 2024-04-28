Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 17-0 win over the Cubs.

Dalbec's bat, like many others in the lineup, came alive in the blowout win. His season-opening struggles are epic -- zero hits in his first 19 at-bats and one in the first 32 -- but the corner infielder now has a four-game hit streak (5-for-15). However it's too late save his job as the team's primary fill-in at first base while Triston Casas (ribs, 60-day IL) is sidelined. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Cooper from the Cubs on Saturday, and he is expected to get the bulk of the starts at first base until Casas is ready. Cooper is expected to be activated in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants.