Dalbec started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Dalbec started in place of Rafael Devers (knee), who missed a second consecutive game, and collected his first hit of the season. Dalbec had gone 19 at-bats with a hit before his second-inning double. The Red Sox are taking it day by day with Devers, and manager Alex Cora told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that "as of now" he's not a candidate for the injured list. Dalbec and Pablo Reyes have started at third while Devers is sidelined.