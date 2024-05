Dalbec entered Tuesday's game in the bottom of the fifth inning after Garrett Cooper was hit by a pitch on the wrist. Dalbec stole a base and was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance.

The early word on Cooper's injury is a contusion, and it's unclear how much time he'll need. The development puts Dalbec back on the fantasy radar; he had been the primary first baseman prior to Boston acquiring Cooper last week.