The Red Sox optioned Walter to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Immediately after making his MLB debut Thursday, the 26-year-old lefty will return to the minors. Walter gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters across 6.2 innings out of the bullpen. Chris Murphy will come up from Worcester to take Walter's spot on the roster.

