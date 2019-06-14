Johnson (elbow) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday as expected, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since early April and makes his return to the majors after a six-game minor-league rehab stint. It's not yet clear if the left-hander will be used as a starter or a reliever, though it's worth mentioning the Red Sox will require a fifth starter Sunday at Baltimore.

