Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated off injured list
Johnson (elbow) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday as expected, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since early April and makes his return to the majors after a six-game minor-league rehab stint. It's not yet clear if the left-hander will be used as a starter or a reliever, though it's worth mentioning the Red Sox will require a fifth starter Sunday at Baltimore.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Performs well in rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Rehab outing coming Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Two rehab appearances scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Still needs multiple rehab outings•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Needs more rehab work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.