Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Hopeful to return before break
Johnson downplayed the inflamed left hip that resulted in his placement on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and expects to rejoin the Red Sox before the All-Star break, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Johnson stressed that the hip injury didn't affect him during his third start of the season July 3 against the Nationals, with the right-hander instead indicating he didn't experience any soreness until waking up the next day. Despite being moved to the DL, Johnson was still able to play catch off flat ground Sunday and could throw a bullpen session within a few days. If all goes well, Johnson would likely line up for a return to the rotation July 15 in the club's final game of the first half. The Red Sox will need a replacement starter for Johnson on Tuesday against the Rangers, with long reliever Hector Velazquez representing the leading candidate to fill the opening.
