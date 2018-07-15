Johnson (hip) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

As anticipated, Johnson will be ready to come off the DL in the minimum 10 days after being shut down last week with left hip inflammation. Johnson's injury cleared the way for Hector Velazquez to make a three-inning spot start as part of a bullpen game Tuesday against the Rangers, but Velazquez has since returned to a relief role. Johnson, who carries a 4.23 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 24 appearances (three starts) this season, could be dropped from the rotation after the All-Star break if Drew Pomeranz (biceps) is deemed healthy enough to return from the DL.