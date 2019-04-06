Red Sox's Brock Holt: Hits IL with scratched cornea

Holt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a scratched cornea in his right eye, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt had been getting pretty regular work this season with Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the mend. Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move, but it will likely be Eduardo Nunez who gets the starts at second base in the interim.

More News
Our Latest Stories