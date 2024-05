Mata (hamstring) was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment due to shoulder and lat soreness Friday and is traveling to Boston to be evaluated, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw three innings for Double-A Portland on Thursday, but his rehab assignment is now being paused due to the shoulder and lat issues. Mata is working his way back from a hamstring strain, but the new injuries seem likely to push back his return timeline.