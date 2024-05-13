Mata (hamstring) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday and struck out two over two innings while allowing one run on three hits and no walks.

The 25-year-old Mata has yet to make his big-league debut, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he'll eventually join the Red Sox once he completes what will likely be a lengthy rehab assignment across multiple affiliates. Mata, who is working his way back from a right hamstring strain, has worked almost exclusively as a starter during his time in the minors, but he'll presumably be in store for a low-leverage, multi-inning role out of the Red Sox bullpen upon his return from the 15-day injured list.