Mata (hamstring/shoulder) struck out two over two scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Portland. He gave up one hit and hit another batter with a pitch.

Mata has resided on the Red Sox's 15-day injured list all season. He was initially placed on the IL coming out of spring training due to a right hamstring strain, and after making three rehab appearances in May, he was shut down for just over three weeks due to shoulder and lat soreness. Mata will likely continue to make multi-inning starts or relief appearances with Portland or Triple-A Worcester and could remain on assignment in the minors for close to the maximum 30 days. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut and wouldn't appear to be big-league ready after posting a 6.33 ERA and 2.19 WHIP in 27 innings with Worcester in 2023. However, because he doesn't have minor-league options remaining, the Red Sox are expected to keep him on the 26-man active roster as a low-leverage bullpen arm once he's reinstated from the IL.